Thieves are using AirTags to steal luxury cars, report says

12 January 2022 15:14 IST

Thieves place the AirTags in out-of-sight areas of the target vehicles when they are parked in public places. They then track the targeted vehicles to the victim’s residence, where they are stolen from the driveway.

Thieves are using AirTags to locate and steal luxury cars in Canada, 9to5Mac reported.

Officers have investigated five incidents involving AirTags being used to steal luxury cars, according to a statement issued by The York Regional Police department in Canada last week.

Thieves use tools like screwdrivers to enter the vehicles through the driver or passenger door, while ensuring not to set off alarms.

Once inside, they connect an electronic device to the onboard diagnostics port below the dashboard. The device can reprogram the factory setting.

The car is then programmed to accept a key the thieves have brought with them. The thieves then start the car and drive it away.

Police are advising car owners to check their cars regularly for any suspicious potential tracking devices, 9to5Mac said.