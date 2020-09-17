These Smart Glasses can nudge a user to pay attention

17 September 2020 14:56 IST

The specs uses biosensors and patent pending computer vision software to track activities, and provides personalized insights aimed at boosting productivity and focus.

A Canada-based start-up Auctify has created what it claims as the world’s first anti-procrastination smart glasses that uses AI to monitor what a user is looking at and suggests them to pay attention.

The glasses have a built-in camera that uses machine learning and tracks what a user looks at during the day. It then sends the recorded data to the connected app where users can setup different goals and objectives as per the need.

Auctify was founded by two engineers from Toronto University, Arthur Nguyen-cao and Hisham El-Halabi. They came up with the idea after watching their peers study drugs like Adderall and Ritalin which are designed to treat conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“This prompted us to come up with the idea of smart glasses that can track activities, help students stay focussed and mitigate procrastination,” Arthur Nguyen-cao, Co-founder and CEO said .

If a user simply wants to check how they’ve spent each day, the app will give a breakdown of minutes in the form of colourful pie charts to access the amount of time wasted. It also provides with an option to set up focus session specifically to concentrate on certain activities.

The glasses can also alert users with audible cues or a light in the corner of the glass to help refocus when a user gets distracted.

The spectacles can also work as a fitness-tracking device. They are built-in with pulse oximetry sensors and a six axis accelerometer.

In addition to this, users can take calls or listen to music using the in-built bone conduction speakers. Smart glasses have in-app games to motivate a user to advance towards the productivity goal.

To make it easy for the machine and user to categorise productive and non-productive activities, the company has provided the option to the user of choosing within the app, which activities are to labelled as productive.

The company said that no photos or videos are sent over internet, and the information on the phone is secured with an in-app encryption settings.

“The user always knows what’s happening to their data where the data is collected from the sensors of the smart glasses, encrypted on-board and then sent over Bluetooth over the phone,” Hisham El-Halabi, Co-founder and CTO said in a statement.

Nguyen added that since all the data is stored on the user’s phone, it would be difficult for someone to get hold of that data.

The launch special model is priced at $249, and the early bird option costs $279. The spectacles look like regular reading glasses, and users can put prescription lenses as the camera is fixed ok the frame.

The specs are launched on Indiegogo and are available for pre-order internationally, everywhere in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia to name a few.