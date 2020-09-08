These robots can make about 150 pizzas in an hour

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
xRobotics announced xPizza One robot, a pizza-making automated robot in a small form factor, capable of making several pizzas at a time.
The pizza robot consists of smaller robots, which work in a coordinated manner with the main machine to make a pizza by following a customer’s recipe.
xRobotics says its pizza robot is easy to operate, and the ingredient containers and the small robots are easily swappable because of the modular design. xPizza One supports all pizza recipes and popular pizza sizes like 10-, 12-, and 14-inch.
The pizza making robot has a capacity to deliver up to 150 pizzas in an hour while supporting over 20 ingredients, and can be cleaned in less than 15 minutes. It can be integrated with an existing point of sale (POS), and can be controlled using devices like an iPad or an Android-based tablet, it added.
xPizza One robot from xRobotics.
| Photo Credit: xRobotics
“Restaurant owners can’t risk machine down time that would damage their brand and customer trust,” Roman Sharapov, co-founder of xRobotics, said in a statement. “We’re asking them to replace their production lines with robots, so reliability in design was our first priority.”
xPizza Max, with a capacity of 300 pizzas per hour, will be launched next year, xRobotics said.
