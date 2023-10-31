HamberMenu
There is no dependency on China in UAVs manufacturing, Optiemus Chairman says

Optiemus showcased three versions of drones; Quadcopter, Fixed-wing and Delta, at IMC 2023 having different payload options starting from 400 grams to 30 kilograms

October 31, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Haider Ali Khan
Ashoek Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom Limited

Ashoek Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom Limited | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Optiemus Infracom has ventured into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufacturing commonly known as drones. The Noida-based firm wants to cater defence, mining, agriculture, logistics, mapping, disaster management and hospitality sectors with this evolving business.

“Optiemus will be investing ₹25 crore in this new division called Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS),” said Ashoek Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom Limited while interacting with The Hindu during India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 where it was announced.

Mr. Gupta said that OUS has achieved 60% localisation in manufacturing of these drones while the rest comes from countries like Czechoslovakia. “There is zero dependency on China in this sector,” he added.

Optiemus has localised autopilot, motor controller, GNSS receiver and power management system, said Mr. Gupta.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Optiemus showcased three versions of drones; Quadcopter, Fixed-wing and Delta, at IMC 2023 having different payload options starting from 400 grams to 30 kilograms.

Optiemus Unmanned Systems Delta drone

Optiemus Unmanned Systems Delta drone | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Optiemus will develop in-house R&D for testing these drones and they will be manufactured at its Noida facility.

Having said that, the company is not market-ready yet. “We will test them with different payloads, altitude, range and battery life before going full scale,” he said.

As per FICCI report, drone manufacturing could be $4.2 billion industry by 2025, growing to $23 billion by 2030. “UAVs have the largest scope of growth within India and abroad,” added Mr. Gupta who wishes to export them to global markets as well. It is a low-hanging fruit which could be of benefits to the developing nations, he added.

The drone sector can create more technical and skilled workforce as localisation grows, believes Mr. Gupta. It can generate employment in drone servicing as well, he quoted.

Optiemus Unmanned Systems will compete against DRDO and other drone makers like IdeaForge, Dhaksha and Garuda in India.

“DRDO makes it for a specific purpose while OUS can be multidimensional and variety of clients including government agencies, PSUs, and state administrations,” added Deepesh Gupta, Head of OUS division.

