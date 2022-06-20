The USI 2.0 standard for styluses has a problem

The latest USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) standard, released in March of 2022, was viewed as a milestone in allowing users to make use of a single stylus to work with multiple touch-based devices. But it comes with the problem of backward compatibility

The latest USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) standard, released in March of 2022, was viewed as a milestone in allowing users to make use of a single stylus to work with multiple touch-based devices. But it comes with the problem of backward compatibility

According to Chrome Unboxed’s review of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, the touch-input devices, while making use of the USI 2.0 standard stylus’s upgrades leaves out support for older USI 1.0 standard styluses.

While the USI 2.0 does bring new features like giving users the opportunity to make use of features like NFC wireless charging, support for in-cell display panels, expanded tilt functionality, and an upgraded colour palette, the hardware design of screens that support USI 2.0 limit their compatibility with older USI 1.0 styluses.

What is USI standardisation?

The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) is an open standard for Chromebooks and other touch-input devices which aims at ensuring greater compatibility between styluses and devices. This compatibility while ensuring a smoother experience for users also hopes to push for greater adoption of styluses by ensuring cross-platform compatibility. Some of the important members of USI include hardware and software manufacturers like Google, Intel, Samsung and Lenovo.

Hardware upgrades limit standardisation

Depending on the device, compatibility between standardised styluses may be affected. A USI 2.0 display uses in-cell technology that merges display parts with pen inputs. However, though this technology has been around for some time now, it is at the core of why USI 1.0 pens are unable to make use of as they do not use the same technology for screen inputs .“We spent many months looking at alternatives to ensure backward compatibility, but it was not doable” Peter Mueller, USI Chairman was quoted as saying in the review.

Check before purchasing

Since hardware design limits backward compatibility, users are advised to check for compatibility between their touch-input devices and the USI standard stylus they will be spending their money on. And as for manufacturers ensuring clear documentation and compatibility warnings will go a long way in ensuring customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.