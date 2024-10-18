ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu to host webinar on the use of Artificial Intelligence in education

Published - October 18, 2024 09:24 pm IST - Chennai

Tips, tools, and ethical guidelines will be discussed

The Hindu Bureau

Register by scanning the QR code.

The Hindu will host a webinar on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education at 5 p.m. on Saturday (October 19), with a focus on tips, tools, and ethical guidelines that students, teachers, parents, and education policy makers should keep in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel features Arun Tangirala, a professor at the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI at IIT-Madras, and S. Anand, CEO at Gramener, a data analytics company with a focus on generative AI solutions.

The experts will engage with webinar participants and answer their queries on how best to use AI tools — from ChatGPT-style large language models to data analysis and visualisation apps to adaptive feedback tools — to enhance teaching, learning, research, and assessment, and to prepare students for future careers where AI will have an impact.

Registration for the webinar can be done at newsth.live/1FvZAg or through the QR code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US