The Hindu to host webinar on the use of Artificial Intelligence in education

The Hindu will host a webinar on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education at 5 p.m. on Saturday (October 19), with a focus on tips, tools, and ethical guidelines that students, teachers, parents, and education policy makers should keep in mind.

The panel features Arun Tangirala, a professor at the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI at IIT-Madras, and S. Anand, CEO at Gramener, a data analytics company with a focus on generative AI solutions.

The experts will engage with webinar participants and answer their queries on how best to use AI tools — from ChatGPT-style large language models to data analysis and visualisation apps to adaptive feedback tools — to enhance teaching, learning, research, and assessment, and to prepare students for future careers where AI will have an impact.

Registration for the webinar can be done at newsth.live/1FvZAg or through the QR code.