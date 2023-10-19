Daily Quiz | On technology

1 / 5 | What is the Test that measures a machine's ability to exhibit human-like intelligence known as?

Answer : Turing Test

2 / 5 | By what name do we know the machine learning paradigm wherein AI agents learn to make sequences of decisions to maximise a reward?

Answer : Reinforcement Learning

3 / 5 | What do we call a "computer program" that's been fed a ton of text data, which it then uses to learn the patterns and structures of human language, so it can spit out text that sounds like it was written by a human?

Answer : LLM Large Language Model

4 / 5 | What does Generative AI use to generate human-like text, and what is the role of pre-training and fine-tuning in this process?

Answer : Deep Neural Networks. Generative AI models like GPT-3 use deep neural networks to generate text. They are pre-trained on a vast corpus of text to learn language patterns and then fine-tuned for specific tasks.