Daily Quiz | On technology
Premium

The advancement of Artificial Intelligence has taken the world by storm. Here is a quiz on modern forms of technology and its impact

October 19, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

S. Venkataraghavan
1 / 5 | What is the Test that measures a machine’s ability to exhibit human-like intelligence known as?
Answer : Turing Test
