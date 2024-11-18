The Hindu AI Summit to be held in Chennai on November 21

As artificial intelligence evolves at an unprecedented pace, its impact on industries, societies, and individuals continues to deepen. Recognising the transformative potential of this technology, The Hindu is organising an AI summit to explore its far-reaching implications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Called The Hindu AI Summit 2024, this event aims to foster dialogue among thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers, offering a platform to examine the opportunities and challenges AI presents across various sectors.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. The event will be inaugurated by Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of IT & Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu. The valedictory address will be delivered by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key sessions include “Empowering future talent — Leveraging AI for student upskilling in Tamil Nadu”; “Empowering students in the age of AI — skills for tomorrow’s innovators”; and “Data centres in the age of AI and AI in cybersecurity — building next generation defences against emerging trends”.

The event is presented by the SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and powered by Sify, in association with Manage Engine. The Confederation of Indian Industry is the industry partner and CIO Association is the strategic partner.

C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, said: “AI is not just confined to specialised courses; it is integrated across various disciplines. Courses are tailored to apply AI principles in fields like computer vision, robotics, natural language processing, and digital twin technologies, ensuring students gain real-world problem-solving skills.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our curriculum includes courses like machine learning and deep learning, as well as specialised modules in computer vision, natural language processing, and digital twin technology. These courses ensure students gain a comprehensive understanding of AI fundamentals and advanced applications,” he added.

RetailGPT is the phygital commerce partner for the summit; Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project is the healthcare partner and LatentView Analytics is the data analytics partner. Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) has been roped in as the digital transformation partner while Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has come in as the skilling partner. Chennai Metro Rail is the mobility partner and the TV partner is Puthiya Thalaimurai.

MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. is the semiconductor partner. And Skylark Technologies is the associate partner for the summit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.