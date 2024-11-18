 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu AI Summit to be held in Chennai on November 21

The Hindu AI Summit event aims to foster dialogue among thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers, offering a platform to examine the opportunities and challenges AI presents across various sectors

Published - November 18, 2024 10:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The event will be livestreamed at newsth.live/THAILS

The event will be livestreamed at newsth.live/THAILS

As artificial intelligence evolves at an unprecedented pace, its impact on industries, societies, and individuals continues to deepen. Recognising the transformative potential of this technology, The Hindu is organising an AI summit to explore its far-reaching implications.

Called The Hindu AI Summit 2024, this event aims to foster dialogue among thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers, offering a platform to examine the opportunities and challenges AI presents across various sectors.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. The event will be inaugurated by Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of IT & Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu. The valedictory address will be delivered by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The key sessions include “Empowering future talent — Leveraging AI for student upskilling in Tamil Nadu”; “Empowering students in the age of AI — skills for tomorrow’s innovators”; and “Data centres in the age of AI and AI in cybersecurity — building next generation defences against emerging trends”.

Scan the QR code to follow the livestreaming of the event.

Scan the QR code to follow the livestreaming of the event.

The event is presented by the SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and powered by Sify, in association with Manage Engine. The Confederation of Indian Industry is the industry partner and CIO Association is the strategic partner.

C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, said: “AI is not just confined to specialised courses; it is integrated across various disciplines. Courses are tailored to apply AI principles in fields like computer vision, robotics, natural language processing, and digital twin technologies, ensuring students gain real-world problem-solving skills.”

“Our curriculum includes courses like machine learning and deep learning, as well as specialised modules in computer vision, natural language processing, and digital twin technology. These courses ensure students gain a comprehensive understanding of AI fundamentals and advanced applications,” he added.

RetailGPT is the phygital commerce partner for the summit; Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project is the healthcare partner and LatentView Analytics is the data analytics partner. Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) has been roped in as the digital transformation partner while Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has come in as the skilling partner. Chennai Metro Rail is the mobility partner and the TV partner is Puthiya Thalaimurai.

MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. is the semiconductor partner. And Skylark Technologies is the associate partner for the summit.

Published - November 18, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.