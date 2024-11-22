The Hindu AI Summit 2024: a package

 />

This folder is a collection of stories on the coverage of The Hindu AI Summit 2024

Published - November 22, 2024 01:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As artificial intelligence evolves at an unprecedented pace, its impact on industries, societies, and individuals continues to deepen. Recognising the transformative potential of this technology, The Hindu organised an AI summit to explore its far-reaching implications.

Called ‘The Hindu AI Summit 2024’, this event aimed to foster dialogue among thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers, offering a platform to examine the opportunities and challenges AI presents across various sectors.

The summit took place in Chennai on November 21, 2024. The event was inaugurated by Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of IT & Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu. The valedictory address was delivered by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The key sessions included “Empowering future talent — Leveraging AI for student upskilling in Tamil Nadu”; “Empowering students in the age of AI — skills for tomorrow’s innovators”; and “Data centres in the age of AI and AI in cybersecurity — building next generation defences against emerging trends”.

The event was presented by the SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and powered by Sify, in association with ManageEngine. The Confederation of Indian Industry was the industry partner and CIO Association was the strategic partner.

RetailGPT was the phygital commerce partner for the summit; Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project was the healthcare partner and LatentView Analytics was the data analytics partner. Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) was roped in as the digital transformation partner while Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation came in as the skilling partner. Chennai Metro Rail was the mobility partner and the TV partner was Puthiya Thalaimurai.

MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. was the semiconductor partner. And Skylark Technologies was the associate partner for the summit.

Collection - 12 stories

(From left) L.V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group; Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu; Suresh Raman, Convenor, CII TN ICT Panel and Vice President and Regional Head, Tata Consultancy Services; and Santhosh TG, Secretary CIO Association, during the inauguration of The Hindu AI Summit 2024 in Chennai on Thursday
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
The Hindu AI Summit 2024: T.N. to set up centre of excellence with AI lab
The Hindu Bureau
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, speaking at the valedictory event at The Hindu AI Summit 2024 on Thursday.
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
AI is augmentative technology rather than a replacement: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan
The Hindu Bureau
Thamaraiselvan S. (second from left), AVP, Infosec Governance; Hasti Trivedi, President, Chief Digital and AI Officer, Firstsource; Professor B. Ravindran, Head, Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Madras; Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu, during a panel discussion on ‘AI Driven Governance - Concept to Practical Application’. The session was moderated by Ramya Kannan (far left), Chief of Bureau, Tamil Nadu, The Hindu, during The Hindu AI Summit 2024 in Chennai on Thursday
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
The Hindu AI Summit 2024: ‘Global consensus is necessary to face challenges in using AI in governance’
The Hindu Bureau
Sharad Agarwal, CEO, Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd., in conversation with Kunal Shankar, Deputy Business Editor, The Hindu.
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
‘Big investments being committed on data centres’
The Hindu Bureau
Vanitha Venugopal, CEO, Tamil Nadu Technology Hub, with John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu, at the event on Thursday.
Chennai
The Hindu AI Summit | We plan to work with other States on best practices: Vanitha Venugopal
The Hindu Bureau
Srinivasan Ramani (left), Deputy National Editor, The Hindu, in conversation with Professor Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson, School of Computing, SRMIST, on ‘Empowering Students in the Age of AI: Skills for Tomorrow’s Innovators’, during The Hindu AI Summit 2024 in Chennai on Thursday
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
‘Students must adopt new technology for industrial adaptability’
The Hindu Bureau
Manjunath Prasad (second from left), Head of IT Operations, TVS Mobility; Roopesh Kumar, Head, Data Centre Projects, Sify Infinit Spaces Limited; Srinivasan A.N, Vice President, Information Technology, SRF Limited; and Annie Uthra, Head, Department of Computational Intelligence, SRMIST, during a panel discussion on ‘Transition from Hope to Reality: Navigating AI Challenges’. The session was moderated by Suresh Vijayaraghavan (far left), Chief Technology Officer, The Hindu Group, during The Hindu AI Summit 2024 in Chennai on Thursday
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
AI experts emphasise human expertise and ethical considerations at The Hindu AI Summit 2024
The Hindu Bureau
(From left) L.V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group, moderates a panel discussion on ‘Driving Innovation: AI’s Role in Transforming Business Operation’ with Sadique Ahmed, Founder & CEO, Pathfinder Global; Nitin Maheshwari, Director, Information Technology, Flex; Hariharan Veeramuthu, Chief Information Officer, Gulf Asia Engineering and Projects; and Raghu Achat, VP, Information Technology, Thejo Engineering, during The Hindu AI Summit 2024 at Chennai on Thursday
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
The Hindu AI Summit 2024: ‘AI will drive innovation, revolutionise business’
The Hindu Bureau
Sujatha Iyer, Head of AI Security, ManageEngine at The Hindu AI Summit 2024.
The Hindu AI summit 2024
Use AI to combat AI
The Hindu Bureau
(From left) N. Nagaraj, VP - Content Analytics & Data, The Hindu Group, moderates a panel discussion on ‘AI in decision-making: Enhancing data driven strategies’ with Saravanakumar Krishnamurthy, Chief Information Security Officer, Vivriti Capital, Rajan Sethuraman, CEO - Latent View, Rajiv RG, Chief Information Officer, Bahwan Cybertek and Santosh T.G., Chief Digital Officer, Switch Mobility at The Hindu AI Summit 2024.
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
‘Clean data required for AI to be useful’
The Hindu Bureau
(From left) John Xavier, Editor - Technology, The Hindu, moderates a panel discussion on ‘Ethical considerations in AI: Navigating the moral landscape’ with Srinivasulu Thayam, Chief Technology Officer, Aravind Eye Care System, T.K. Balaji, AVP - Engineering, FlexiLoans, V. Kavitha, Head, Department of Data Science and Business Systems, School of Computing, SRMIST and Balakrishnan Kanniah, Chief Information Officer, VA Tech WABAG at The Hindu AI Summit 2024 in Chennai on Thursday.
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
AI models must be transparent for better traceability, say experts
The Hindu Bureau
Nagaraj N., Vice President, Content Analytics and Data, The Hindu Group, in conversation with Innocent Divya, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, on ‘Leveraging AI for Student Upskilling in Tamil Nadu’, during The Hindu AI Summit 2024 in Chennai on Thursday
The Hindu AI Summit 2024
The Hindu AI Summit 2024: Many youngsters see their future in AI, says TNSDC MD
The Hindu Bureau

