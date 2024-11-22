The Hindu AI Summit 2024: a package

As artificial intelligence evolves at an unprecedented pace, its impact on industries, societies, and individuals continues to deepen. Recognising the transformative potential of this technology, The Hindu organised an AI summit to explore its far-reaching implications.

Called ‘The Hindu AI Summit 2024’, this event aimed to foster dialogue among thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers, offering a platform to examine the opportunities and challenges AI presents across various sectors.

The summit took place in Chennai on November 21, 2024. The event was inaugurated by Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of IT & Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu. The valedictory address was delivered by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The key sessions included “Empowering future talent — Leveraging AI for student upskilling in Tamil Nadu”; “Empowering students in the age of AI — skills for tomorrow’s innovators”; and “Data centres in the age of AI and AI in cybersecurity — building next generation defences against emerging trends”.

The event was presented by the SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and powered by Sify, in association with ManageEngine. The Confederation of Indian Industry was the industry partner and CIO Association was the strategic partner.

RetailGPT was the phygital commerce partner for the summit; Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project was the healthcare partner and LatentView Analytics was the data analytics partner. Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) was roped in as the digital transformation partner while Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation came in as the skilling partner. Chennai Metro Rail was the mobility partner and the TV partner was Puthiya Thalaimurai.

MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. was the semiconductor partner. And Skylark Technologies was the associate partner for the summit.