Watch | The evolution of Microsoft Windows over the years

11 September 2020 14:08 IST

A video tracing important milestones and defining features in the history of Microsoft Windows Operating System.

This is the silver jubilee year of Windows 95 – the OS version which introduced the iconic “Start” button.

Microsoft Windows continues to be a prominent name in personal computing as the software has continuously evolved for nearly three and a half decades to become one of the most widely-used OS globally.

From its first version – Windows 1.0, in 1985, to its present version – Windows 10, launched in 2015, users have experienced and adopted the different versions of Windows OS. Microsoft claims there are over a billion devices that run its latest software.