Watch | The buzz around Google Play policies

22 October 2020 17:24 IST

Google currently faces four antitrust cases in India. Its anti-competitive Play store policies caused dissent among developers and Indian startup entrepreneurs.

Developers and Indian startup entrepreneurs have expressed dissent over Google's Play store policies, accusing it of arm-twisting. Following Google's clarification of its app store policies in September, Paytm launched its own Mini App Store to cater to Indian developers.

A consortium of enterpreneurs also came together in October to devise a 'Make in India' app store.

