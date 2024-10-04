Texas sues TikTok for violating children's privacy

Texas sued TikTok on Thursday, accusing the social media platform of violating children's privacy and state law by sharing children's personal identifying information without consent from their parents or legal guardians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks an injunction and civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation of the state's Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment Act, or SCOPE Act.

Paxton said TikTok, whose parent is China's ByteDance, does not provide tools to restrict children's privacy and account settings, even allowing information to be shared from accounts set to "private," and allows targeted advertising to children.

TikTok and other large technology companies must be held accountable "for exploiting Texas children and failing to prioritize minors' online safety and privacy," Paxton said in a statement.

The attorney general filed the lawsuit in a Galveston County, Texas state court. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.