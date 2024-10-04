GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Texas sues TikTok for violating children's privacy

Paxton said TikTok, whose parent is China's ByteDance, does not provide tools to restrict children's privacy and account settings

Published - October 04, 2024 09:52 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Texas sued TikTok accusing the social media platform of violating children’s privacy and state law.

FILE PHOTO: Texas sued TikTok accusing the social media platform of violating children’s privacy and state law. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Texas sued TikTok on Thursday, accusing the social media platform of violating children's privacy and state law by sharing children's personal identifying information without consent from their parents or legal guardians.

The lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks an injunction and civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation of the state's Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment Act, or SCOPE Act.

Paxton said TikTok, whose parent is China's ByteDance, does not provide tools to restrict children's privacy and account settings, even allowing information to be shared from accounts set to "private," and allows targeted advertising to children.

TikTok and other large technology companies must be held accountable "for exploiting Texas children and failing to prioritize minors' online safety and privacy," Paxton said in a statement.

The attorney general filed the lawsuit in a Galveston County, Texas state court. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

