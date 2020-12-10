Tesla’s first ever diversity report shows its U.S. workforce led mostly by white men

10 December 2020 18:19 IST

The electric car maker agreed that Black, African-American, Hispanic, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian and Alaska Native communities are typically underrepresented in the U.S.

Tesla's leadership roles in the U.S. are mostly dominated by white men, the company's first-ever diversity report shows.

White people represent 59% of the California-based company's leadership positions in the US, while underrepresented communities account for only 33% of the leadership roles, according to Tesla's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Impact Report 2020 (U.S).

The report also shows that men dominate the leadership roles as 83% of these positions in the U.S. are currently filled by male.

"The same group is typically even more underrepresented in corporate leadership," the report noted.

While Asian employees represent 25% of Tesla's director and above level employees, Black and African-American employees form only 4% in the same segment.

"We know that our numbers do not represent the deep talent pools of Black and African American talent that exist in the U.S at every level – from high school graduates to professionals," Tesla said.

Women represent only 21% of Tesla's overall U.S. workforce, and 17% of its Directors and Vice Presidents, according to the report.

To ensure a diverse workforce, the Elon Musk-owned company is looking to recruit talent from the underrepresented communities.

It is said to have committed to recruit from historically Black colleges and universities, and expand its internship programme to attract diverse talent.