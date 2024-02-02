ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla to recall nearly all its U.S. vehicles in largest-ever recall

February 02, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Tesla is recalling 2.2 million vehicles in the United States due to incorrect font size on warning lights, which increases the risk of a crash

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla charging station is seen in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla is recalling 2.2 million vehicles, or nearly all of its electric vehicles in the United States, due to incorrect font size on warning lights, which increases the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

This is more than the 2.03 million vehicles it recalled in the United States two months back, its biggest-ever such move at the time, to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

Tesla has been under the NHTSA's scanner for its autonomous driving aid that is intended to enable cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane.

The latest recall includes vehicles across Tesla's various models, including the Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, the NHTSA said.

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.

Tesla has begun releasing an over-the-air software update free of charge to fix the issue, the regulator said.

The remedy increases the letter font size of the brake, park and antilock brake system (ABS) visual warning indicators, according to the recall report.

Tesla's new electric pickup truck, Cybertruck, started receiving a software update to fix the issue for the units in production, the report added.

