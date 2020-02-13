Tesla seeks approval to build longer range Model 3s in China

Tesla Inc is seeking approval from Chinese regulators to offer a new China-made Model 3 variant, a government document shows.
The variant would have a longer driving range, a source familiar with the matter said.
Like the current China-made Model 3, which has a standard driving range of more than 400 kilometres, it would be a rear-wheel drive vehicle, the source said, who was not authorised to talk about the matter and declined to be identified.
Tesla, which started delivering cars in December from its $2 billion Shanghai factory, also sells longer range imported Model 3s with all-wheel drive in China.
The electric vehicle maker restarted production in Shanghai on Monday after the government ended an extended holiday that had been put in place due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
