Technology

Tesla seeks approval to build longer range Model 3s in China

File photo of Telsa company logo

File photo of Telsa company logo   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The variant would have a longer driving range, a source familiar with the matter said.

Tesla Inc is seeking approval from Chinese regulators to offer a new China-made Model 3 variant, a government document shows.

The variant would have a longer driving range, a source familiar with the matter said.

Like the current China-made Model 3, which has a standard driving range of more than 400 kilometres, it would be a rear-wheel drive vehicle, the source said, who was not authorised to talk about the matter and declined to be identified.

Also Read
A Tesla Inc. Model 3 vehicle set to be delivered to a company employee moves off an assembly line during a ceremony at the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Tesla delivered its first China-built cars today, a milestone for Elon Musk's company as it accelerates a push in the world's largest electric-vehicle market.

Tesla delivers first batch of China-made cars

 

Tesla, which started delivering cars in December from its $2 billion Shanghai factory, also sells longer range imported Model 3s with all-wheel drive in China.

The electric vehicle maker restarted production in Shanghai on Monday after the government ended an extended holiday that had been put in place due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Technology
automobile
electrical and electronic engineering
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 11:13:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/tesla-seeks-approval-to-build-longer-range-model-3s-in-china/article30807762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY