Tesla recalls all 3,878 Cybertrucks over accelerator defect

April 20, 2024 09:36 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

Tesla has filed a safety recall notice with the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, calling for all Cybertrucks with the Model Year 2024 to be recalled and repaired

The Hindu Bureau

The accelerator defect was caused by an “unapproved change” that introduced a soap-based lubricant [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tesla is recalling around 3,878 Cybertrucks over an issue with the accelerator, according to a company filing made to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) on Wednesday.

The recall applies to all Cybertrucks with the model year 2024 that were manufactured between November 13 last year and April 4 this year. The Cybertruck itself was launched at the end of November 2023.

The accelerator defect was caused by an “unapproved change” that introduced a soap-based lubricant used during the manufacturing process. This caused the accelerator pad to move from the pedal when force was exerted on it.

This sometimes caused the pad to become trapped in a rim over the pedal, and could “increase the risk of a collision,” according to Tesla’s filing.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tesla launches electric quad bike in U.S. for kids

The company headed by billionaire Elon Musk said it began investigating the issue on March 31. Cybertruck customers also drew attention to it via social media channels.

Tesla said it was not aware of any accidents caused due to the problem, as of yet, and offered to replace or rework the accelerator pedal assembly at no charge to the customer.

“By April 17, 2024, Cybertruck vehicles in production were equipped with a new accelerator pedal component and part number,” said Tesla in its filing.

The electric vehicle company reported a drop in vehicle deliveries for the first quarter as Chinese EV companies grow popular and traditional car makers offer cheaper EV or hybrid variants to their customers.

The Cybertruck’s metallic and angular shape has made it the subject of numerous debates, conversations, and jokes on social media.

