SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission in three years

SpaceX has scored another set of double booster landings following a Florida launch for the military

AP CAPE CANAVERAL
November 02, 2022 12:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket booster | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at mid-morning. The crowd at the launch site couldn’t even see the pad three miles away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force’s satellites to their intended extra-high orbit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This was SpaceX’s fourth flight of a Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful rocket in use. The first, in 2018, launched SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible; the next two Heavy launches followed in 2019, lifting satellites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
World
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app