Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue

November 21, 2022 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - WASHINGTON

The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer said the recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Reuters

Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, according to a filing made public Saturday.

The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer said the recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla will deploy an over-the-air update to correct the rear light issue and said it has no reports of any crashes or injuries related to the recall.

