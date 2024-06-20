Tencent's 'Dungeon & Fighter' game pulled from some Android app stores

BEIJING

ADVERTISEMENT

Tencent is removing from Thursday its hit mobile game "Dungeon & Fighter" (DnF Mobile) from selected Android app stores as its contracts have expired, the company said.

Game developers in China have long had a contentious relationship with distributors over issues such as revenue sharing, as mobile games become increasingly popular in the broader game market.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of partnerships between developers and Android app stores, the standard 50% revenue share split has often been a bone of contention.

Tencent, China's largest game developer by revenue, did not specify which app stores would be affected. Local media outlet 21st Century Business Herald reported that the affected app stores include those of Huawei, Oppo and Vivo.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tencent had a similar dispute in 2021 when Huawei removed several of its mobile games from the smartphone maker's app store due to a dispute over revenue sharing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.