HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tencent reveals most ambitious game yet for consoles amid global expansion

Tencent unveiled a big-budget console game named Last Sentinel, a title seen as the mobile gaming giant’s most ambitious foray into the console market

December 08, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - HONG KONG

Reuters
Tencent unveiled a big-budget console game named Last Sentinel.

Tencent unveiled a big-budget console game named Last Sentinel. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings unveiled on Friday a big-budget console game named Last Sentinel, a title seen as the mobile gaming giant's most ambitious foray into the console market.

The Shenzhen-based firm showed a trailer of the action role-playing game at The Game Awards in Los Angeles. The title is being developed by about 200 people at Tencent's Lightspeed LA game studio, a key U.S. studio at the heart of Tencent's global expansion plans.

Tencent has not revealed a launch date for Last Sentinel, which will let players fight robots in a dystopian Japan.

ALSO READ
Tencent, others begin enforcing China's new oversight move on apps

In 2020, Tencent brought in Steve Martin, a well-known industry veteran who has worked on some of the world's most successful console games such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, to help bolster its presence in console games.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tencent has been mostly known for developing popular mobile games such as PUBG Mobile, and Chinese players have traditionally spent more on mobile games, which are typically cheaper to produce.

But as Tencent looks to expand abroad as well as cater to Chinese consumers' changing tastes at home, it is pouring resources into big-budget console games.

While Last Sentinel will showcase Tencent's in-house development prowess, the company has scooped up big stakes in many of the world's leading game developers, including a 30% stake in Baldur’s Gate 3 maker Larian Studios.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / business (general) / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.