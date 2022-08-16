Tencent stops sales on its NFT platform Huanhe a year after launch as scrutiny mounts

Tencent said that owners of existing collectibles will still be able to hold, display or request a refund

Reuters HONG KONG
August 16, 2022 11:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tencent stops sales on its NFT platform Huanhe a year after launch as China’s crypto and virtual asset scrutiny mounts | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings' non-fungible token (NFT) platform Huanhe will no longer release digital collectibles to the public, it said on Tuesday, as regulatory scrutiny of NFTs mounts in the country.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Shenzhen-based company said that Huanhe, officially launched early last August, will no longer release new NFTs to users from Tuesday. But the company said that owners of existing collectibles will still be able to hold, display or request a refund for their possessions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Based on the company's consideration to focus on its core strategy, Huanhe is making adjustments to its business," Tencent said in a statement.

Huanhe is one of the biggest NFT platforms in China, with new collectibles often sold out instantly upon launch.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The move marks a major retreat by Tencent from the NFT market, which has come under increased scrutiny from Chinese regulators. Digital collectibles in the form of NFTs have become popular around the world in recent years, in large part thanks to an active if not highly speculative secondary market.

After state media repeatedly highlighted issues around NFT speculation in the country, tech giants including Tencent and Ant Group in June signed a pact to stop the secondary trading of digital collectibles and "self-regulate" their activities in the market.

The potential shutdown of Huanhe was first reported by Chinese media last month. In its statement on Tuesday, Tencent did not elaborate on what will happen to the Huanhe brand.

Chinese tech giants have trodden carefully with their NFT platforms within mainland China. Most domestic platforms mostly avoid the wording NFT, opting to describe them as "digital collectibles" instead in a bid to distance them from cryptocurrencies, which are banned in China.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
cryptocurrency
China
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app