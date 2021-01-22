Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm achieve record 5G Download Speed

22 January 2021 19:27 IST

Telstra, in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm set a new 5G download speed record of 5Gbps for a single user on a commercial network.

“We’re pleased to have yet again increased our existing network peak speed record," said Nikos Katinakis, group executive networks and IT, Telstra.

The 5G data call was performed at the 5G Innovation Centre on the Gold Coast using the commercial production network.

This was done using a smartphone form factor mobile test device, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System with 3rd generation Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave antenna modules.

"5G mmWave will enable many new use cases for consumers and businesses as well as enable many of today’s mobile devices to take advantage of its enhanced network capacity, multi-gigabit speeds and low latency," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies.

The achievement builds on a previous maximum download speed of 4.2 Gbps achieved in September 2020.

