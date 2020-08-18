Telemedicine users more than double as people prefer contactless healthcare

18 August 2020 14:06 IST

Deloitte’s report on telemedicine trends shows increased use of technology has enabled consumers to get virtual healthcare from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The number of telemedicine users jumped to 44%, from 21%, during the pandemic as people preferred virtual healthcare, according to a report by Deloitte, a global consultancy firm.

Social distancing and fear of the coronavirus has enabled the shift towards online consultations. More than 90% of the survey respondents expressed fear of visiting hospitals, and almost three-fourth respondents indicated fewer hospital visits post-lockdown.

“Home healthcare is expected to be a big winner as consumer receptiveness towards out-of-hospital, at-home services across the care continuum shoots up, with 70–80% of the sample responding positively towards at-home-care settings across consultation, diagnostics, day-care services and in-patient care,” the report said.

The increased use of technology has enabled consumers to get virtual healthcare from the comfort and safety of their homes. Moreover, they are willing to have a long-term engagement with the service provider on the basis of trust and comfort. The report also highlighted savings as one of the key reasons for the shift in preference.

Deloitte’s survey finds that about 75% of respondents who never used telemedicine expressed interest in the service, and half of all respondents said web consultations without in-person examination would be ineffective.

As the demand for telemedicine is expected to continue, it is critical for hospitals to ramp up telemedicine service platforms and digitally upskill medical staff across specialties, the report said.

Technology in telemedicine is surrounded by concerns in the form of data privacy, confidentiality, and security, indicating a need for platforms and providers to ensure adequate data protection systems are in place, it added.

“Organisations that accept these changes and think of them as opportunities to evolve will benefit, while those that resist the change and simply wait for the pre-COVID world to return will find the going increasingly tough over time,” the report concluded.