Telegram to support one-on-one video calls

Telegram has launched one-on-one video call feature on its app, making it a little more than a messaging app.
“You can now enjoy a little one-on-one time with those closest to you, whether they're in the other room or on another continent,” Telegram said. The alpha version of the video calls is now available on both Android and iOS.
Users can start a video call from their contact’s profile page with the option of switching the video on or off at any time during the call.
The video calls support picture-in-picture mode, allowing the user to scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact.
All calls are end-to-end encrypted. To check connection and call security, users can match four emoji shown on their screens with the ones their partners can see on their devices.
The instant messaging app is also working on launching group video calls and adding more features to upcoming versions.
