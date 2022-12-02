  1. EPaper
Telegram takes a plunge into blockchain with decentralised exchanges

The Telegram CEO said that the company planned to build features including decentralised exchanges for crypto trading

December 02, 2022 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Telegram app

File photo of the Telegram app | Photo Credit: AP

The collapse of the FTX exchange shook the crypto and blockchain sector but Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov spoke in favour of decentralisation as he revealed the Fragment auction platform was expanding.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Moving forward, he said that the company planned to build features including decentralised exchanges for crypto trading.

Fragment is based on The Open Network, or TON blockchain platform. Telegram allows its members to buy and trade usernames with the help of blockchain technology and Fragment. Durov called Fragment an “amazing success,” stating that $50 million worth of usernames were sold within a month.

“Telegram’s next step is to build a set of decentralized tools, including non-custodial wallets and decentralized exchanges for millions of people to securely trade and store cryptocurrencies. This way we can fix the wrongs caused by the excessive centralization, which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users,” Durov tweeted on November 30.

He added that it needed “only five weeks and five people” including him to establish Fragment.

Durov took aim at companies like FTX and pointed to how “excessive centralisation” harmed cryptocurrency users.

