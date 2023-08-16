Telegram rolls out stories feature for all

August 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Telegram has officially rolled out its stories feature to all users, the app announced today. The feature which was available only to premium users until now, will be available to everyone on the messaging platform, to mark Telegram’s 10-year anniversary.

The feature is mostly similar to other platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. But there is one main difference between Telegram and other messaging networks - users can edit their stories, by either adding a caption or text or stickers or alter their privacy settings, without having to delete and repost it again. To edit a story, the user can open it and tap ⋮ or ⋯ and then click on the ‘Edit Story’ option.

The user can choose to make their stories open to be viewed by everyone, or just their contacts or a select group of close friends, as they please. The stories option will be shown in an expandable section at the top of the chat list on the app interface. Users can also hide stories posted by a contact by moving them to the ‘Hidden’ list in your contact section instead of the main screen. Users can also disable screenshots to prevent others from sharing their stories.

There’s also the added option of Stealth Mode for premium users, who can their erase their views from any stories they viewed in the past 5 minutes, and hide whatever they look at for the next 25 minutes.

Users can choose the time gap, post which their story expires. The options available for the expiration time are 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours. Users can also permanently have a story displayed on their profile like Instagram’s story highlights feature. Telegram also allows users to add captions, links and tag other people, as per usual to their stories. They can also post photos and videos taken with the front and back cameras at the same time, while choosing which camera goes where during recording.

