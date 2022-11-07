Telegram launches topics for groups, blockchain-based usernames, new emojis and reactions

The new Topics update is aimed at groups with over 200 members, so that they can have spaces for different subjects

Messaging service Telegram on Monday announced the release of a major update with a series of new features that include Topics for groups, blockchain-based collectible usernames, voice-to-text for video messages, 12 new emoji packs, an enhanced night mode for iOS users, more options to change text size, and new reactions.

“Topics function as individual chats within the group – supporting their own shared media and notification settings. Members are free to chat on any topic of their interest, using all their favourite features like polls, pinned messages and bots,” stated Telegram’s press release.

The blockchain-based collectible usernames feature will allow Telegram users to collect different usernames they can later buy, sell, control, trade, or even hide. The transactions take place on a platform called Fragment.

Telegram stated the transactions were secured by the TON blockchain ecosystem, which it described as “fast” and “scalable.” TON was developed by Telegram in 2018. The TON website noted that two years later, Telegram was forced to “cease active development of TON” after Telegram was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Telegram denied it was conducting an unregistered securities offering.

Premium users of Telegram will also get a voice-to-text feature for video messages. Furthermore, there are 12 new emoji packs and four interactive emojis.

A redesigned night mode will allow iOS users to enjoy a more comfortable dark view, while Android users can now increase the size of all chat text on the platform.