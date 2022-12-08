Telegram introduces no-SIM signup, auto-delete for all chats, and more with latest update

December 08, 2022 04:50 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

Telegram, on Tuesday, released new features including sign-up without a SIM card, auto-delete all chats, Topics 2.0, temporary QR codes for contact sharing, and emoji search for iOS.

Citing user privacy, Telegram will now allow users to have an account on the platform without a SIM card. Users will have the option to use blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform to log in.

The platform also updated Topics to allow admins with 100 or more members to organise discussions into topics followed by a two-column mode interface.

The interface will allow users to find current chats easily while browsing topics, Telegram shared.

With temporary QR codes, Telegram will allow users without public usernames to connect with people around them without showcasing their phone numbers.

The platform will also allow users to auto-delete all chats. Users can expand their auto-delete settings from the settings menu. Once the timer for auto-delete is set, all news chats with users regardless of who starts them, including group chats will be deleted.

Telegram also introduced features like emoji search on iOS devices, along with detailed storage, and new custom emojis on Android.