  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Telegram introduces no-SIM signup, auto-delete for all chats, and more with latest update

Telegram’s latest updates include a feature that allows users to use blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform.

December 08, 2022 04:50 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Telegram logo seen on the screen of a smartphone.

A file photo of the Telegram logo seen on the screen of a smartphone. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Telegram, on Tuesday, released new features including sign-up without a SIM card, auto-delete all chats, Topics 2.0, temporary QR codes for contact sharing, and emoji search for iOS.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Citing user privacy, Telegram will now allow users to have an account on the platform without a SIM card. Users will have the option to use blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform to log in.

The platform also updated Topics to allow admins with 100 or more members to organise discussions into topics followed by a two-column mode interface.

Telegram introduced new features with its latest update that include sign-up without a SIM card.

Telegram introduced new features with its latest update that include sign-up without a SIM card. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The interface will allow users to find current chats easily while browsing topics, Telegram shared.

With temporary QR codes, Telegram will allow users without public usernames to connect with people around them without showcasing their phone numbers.

The platform will also allow users to auto-delete all chats. Users can expand their auto-delete settings from the settings menu. Once the timer for auto-delete is set, all news chats with users regardless of who starts them, including group chats will be deleted.

Telegram also introduced features like emoji search on iOS devices, along with detailed storage, and new custom emojis on Android.

Related stories

Telegram takes a plunge into blockchain with decentralised exchanges
Telegram launches topics for groups, blockchain-based usernames, new emojis and reactions
Related Topics

technology (general) / social networking / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.