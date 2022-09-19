A file photo of the Telegram logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Telegram launched on Monday a host of new features including improved login flow, new username links, download prioritisation, and new media animations as part of its latest update. These features give users a larger range of emoji options to choose to enhance their chats.

Dozens of reactions that were previously only on Telegram Premium are now available to all Telegram users. Meanwhile, premium subscribers can choose reactions from infinite custom emojis and add three reactions to each message. Group admins will decide whether members can use custom reactions or not.

“Telegram has accommodated all the new emojis and expanded the reaction panel. The reactions which users prefer using frequently will now be shown at the top,” stated the company’s release.

Telegram introduces more emoji options and new features | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Along the vein of rival messaging platforms, Telegram’s premium users can add animated emojis to their status in order to share more information with others.

All users will also have a unique link format username - username.t.me - to promote their name after the latest update.

Meanwhile, the new login flow feature is aimed at users who log in and out of Telegram frequently. It provides login codes through email, or lets users sign in via Apple and Google. It also claims to streamline the process of using Telegram on iOS devices.

Other features include the ability to order media downloads in terms of priority and the ability to choose new animations for opening, closing, and changing media on Telegram on Android devices.