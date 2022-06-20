Telegram goes paid with 4GB file uploads, voice to text conversion features

This illustration picture shows a smartphone showing the Telegram app logo. | Photo Credit: AFP

June 20, 2022 13:41 IST

The subscription plan will offer an ad-free experience in public channels where the app sometimes shows ads

Telegram has launched a paid subscription plan offering add-on features, and faster download speed. It will also give the users an avenue to donate to the company.

Premium plan subscribers will be allowed to follow up to 1,000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, and add a fourth account to any Telegram app. Basically this is a double of all current limits available to existing users.

Paid users can upload 4 GB files from 2 GB, download media and documents faster, convert incoming voice messages into texts, use extra animated reactions and premium stickers, and advanced chat management options.

They can also write longer bio, include a link in it, and get a profile badge next to their name. This is similar to Signal’s sustainer programme that gets Signal sustainer a badge depending on their contribution.

Telegram has not revealed the subscription price for the premium plan. It could be priced at $4.99 per month, based on reports.

The plan will offer an ad-free experience in public channels where the app sometimes shows ads, Telegram said, adding that the “subscriptions help Telegram pay not only for the additional expenses of premium features but also support the free version of Telegram for everyone.”

While the messaging app will continue to offer all existing features to regular users, they will also be able to enjoy some premium tier benefits such as the ability to download extra-large documents and view stickers sent by premium users.

The Dubai-based social network had earlier promised to bring several new free features for all users, alongside the aforementioned benefits for its premium subscribers.

It is introducing enhancements such as join requests for public groups; verification badges in chats; improved chat previews on Android; option to automatically save media to gallery on Android; and improved external sharing on iOS.

The nearly nine-year-old messaging app has grown its user base in the last few years. Its monthly active users have expanded to over 700 million in 2022 from 500 million in 2020.