ADVERTISEMENT

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov says French authorities should have complained to Telegram, not detained him

Published - September 06, 2024 09:08 am IST

The founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, under investigation in France, said early on Friday that French authorities should have approached his company with their complaints

Reuters

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, pictured above [File] | Photo Credit: AP

The founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, under investigation in France, said early on Friday that French authorities should have approached his company with their complaints rather than detaining him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durov, writing on his Telegram channel in his first public comments since his detention last month, denied any suggestion the app was an "anarchic paradise".

He said the investigation into the app was surprising in that French authorities had access to a "hot line" he had helped set up and they could have contacted Telegram's EU representative at any time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should digital platform owners be held liable for user-generated content?

"If a country is unhappy with an Internet service, the established practice is to start a legal action against the service itself," he wrote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Using laws from the pre-smartphone era to charge a CEO with crimes committed by third parties on the platform he manages is a misguided approach."

Telegram, he said, was not perfect, but he denied any abuse associated with the app.

"But the claims in some media that Telegram is some sort of anarchic paradise are absolutely untrue," he wrote. "We take down millions of harmful posts and channels every day."

Durov, born in Russia but now a French national, was detained late last month in France amid an investigation into crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions associated with the app.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US