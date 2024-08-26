Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrest | Elon Musk, Edward Snowden, Lex Fridman criticise France’s treatment of tech billionaire

After Telegram CEO and billionaire Pavel Durov was arrested in a French airport on Saturday (August 24, 2024), tech leaders and influencers across the political spectrum reacted with anger, accusing the French government of censorship and threatening free speech rights.

Telegram Messenger posted a statement on X in response to Durov’s arrest. The company said that it was in compliance with Europe’s Digital Services Act and that CEO Durov had nothing to hide.

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” posted Telegram on X on August 26, adding, “Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information.”

The company said it was waiting for a prompt resolution and assured users it was on their side.

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk, though he did not issue a formal statement against the arrest of Durov, has interacted with several posts on X criticising France and its governance.

He also posted the hashtag “Free Pavel” on X, with a video excerpt from a 2024 interview of Durov. In response to another user who posted “FRANCE IS FOR CRIME, AGAINST FREEDOM,” Musk posted “Well said.”

Meanwhile, privacy advocate and whistleblower Edward Snowden condemned the arrest and named France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

“The arrest of @Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association. I am surprised and deeply saddened that Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications. It lowers not only France, but the world,” Snowden posted on X on August 25.

He also shared other people’s X messages condemning France’s treatment of Durov, and criticised those who did not speak up against the censorship of both TikTok and Telegram.

First they came for Tiktok, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not twelve years old. Then they came for the Telegram, and I did not speak out—

Because I was using some other app or sth idk. Then they came for literally every other platform for dissent, and I did not… — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 25, 2024

Podcast host Lex Fridman too criticised the French government’s move.

“Arrest of Pavel Durov is a disturbing attack on free speech and a threat not just to Telegram but to any online platform. Governments should not engage in censorship. This is a blatant and deeply troubling overreach of power,” he posted on X on August 26.

Rumble Video CEO Chris Pavlovski claimed that his video platform was similarly threatened by France and that he had left Europe. He claimed that Durov was arrested “reportedly for not censoring speech.”

“Rumble will not stand for this behavior and will use every legal means available to fight for freedom of expression, a universal human right. We are currently fighting in the courts of France, and we hope for Pavel Durov’s immediate release,” posted Pavlovski on X.

The Russian Embassy in France has taken note of the arrest and posted on Facebook that it was working to protect Durov’s rights and understand what has taken place, reported BBC.

There are ongoing concerns that Telegram was used as a communications base by white supremacists, those spreading illegal media, and other criminals, without being adequately moderated or reported.

However, Telegram Messenger stressed that its moderation was within industry standards and that it was constantly improving.