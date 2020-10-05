Telegram adds search filters, anonymous admin features in new update

The messenger app also added features including animated emojis, keyboard expansion for its Android users.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Telegram Messenger added search filters and anonymous group admin to its recent update, the company said in a statement.

The search filters feature allows users to filter results by media, links, and files. Users can also filter based on time period by typing in the desired date. Source-based search can be done by adding the name of the person, group, channel or bot.

The search filters can also be combined for specific searches like 'messages with a link, sent in March 2016, containing the word "boat".’

Users can now choose to remain anonymous group admins by clicking on Batman mode. The anonymised admin will be hidden in the list of group members, and their messages in the chat will be signed with the group name, similar to channel posts.

This development comes as Telegram is being used increasingly in organising protests for democracy and freedom, the statement said.

The Dubai-based messenger app also rolled out the comment button on channels with discussion groups, which allows users to comment to individual posts.

Also read | Google is creating a sign-language detection tech for video conferencing

Telegram added updates for Android devices including keyboard expansion, day and night themes, and animated pop-ups for deleting messages, changing notifications, saving media, etc.

Android users can press and hold on any profile picture in a group chat to take a closer look. It also added animated emojis for Android users.