January 04, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

The Mercedes Benz C-Class, popularly dubbed the baby S due to similarities in their design language, comes in three variants: C200, C220d, and C300d. The C-Class comes packed with premium features, advanced driver assists, and interiors that closely resemble the S-Class. In our review, we focused on the central display, the driver display, and the multitude of tech features on offer in the premium sedan.

Design

The Mercedes Benz C200’s interior is distinct, and aesthetically appealing. The plush cabin has an immaculate fit and finish. The seating position is comfortable with the touch-sensitive central display neatly integrated between the air vents and the centre armrest.

The central display, an 11.9-inch LCD with 1624X1728 resolution, leans back towards the dashboard and is angled slightly towards the driver in typical Mercedes fashion, providing good viewing angles and access. The bottom of the central display houses the controls for driving modes, parking assist, hazard lights, controls for power and volume, and a fingerprint sensor for quick access.

The driver display placed where you would typically find the speedometer is a 12.3-inch LCD colour display with 2400X900 pixels. The driver display comes with seven different settings that can easily be accessed using the steering-mounted controls.

The steering wheel has a plethora of touch-sensitive buttons to control various functions. While buttons on the left side are mainly to control settings, take calls, set cruise control, and control the central display, buttons on the right are set to make changes and control the driver’s display.

The centre armrest covers two USB C ports, and there is an additional port in the centre pocket. The centre pocket also houses the wireless charging pad for your smartphone, tucked away under the centre console. It is a little difficult to locate and we did not find ourselves using it on a regular basis.

Overall, the design and layout of the buttons inside the cabin of the Mercedes Benz C200 feel like a cocoon wrapping itself around the passenger and driver alike, with all the required buttons and controls well within reach.

Performance and usability

The Mercedes C-Class comes packed with technology that drivers will find useful in their day-to-day lives as well as long highway drives.

Specifications

Central Display LCD: 11.9 inches; 1624x1728 resolution

11.9 inches; 1624x1728 resolution Driver LCD: 12.3 inches; 2400x900 resolution

12.3 inches; 2400x900 resolution Apps: Active connection with Mercedes Me app; Wireless Android and Apple CarPlay

Active connection with Mercedes Me app; Wireless Android and Apple CarPlay Voice Controls: Active voice commands for controlling sunroof and windows

Active voice commands for controlling sunroof and windows Driver Assist: Available, with active visual representation

Mercedes Me app

The Mercedes C200 comes with an integrated system that can be set up and accessed using the Mercedes Me app. Setting up the app is easy and takes a couple of minutes.

The app also allows users to keep track of the vehicle using the vehicle monitoring feature along with the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system that can be used in case of an accident or malfunction.

While setting up, the vehicle requests information like the height of the driver and sets the driver seat accordingly. We found that the suggested set-up needed a little tweaking, but that depends on driver preferences. Once the vehicle has been set up by creating a driver profile, every time the vehicle is started the infotainment system and all its settings can be accessed by using the fingerprint sensor located at the button of the central display.

The fingerprint sensor is easy to use and eliminates the need to manually type in the passcode for the system. It is quick to respond and we did not face any problems in using it.

The app also provides features like a vehicle finder that activates the horn and flashes the vehicle’s light for easy location, Geo-fencing, and integration with digital assistants like Alexa and Google Home.

Central Display

The central touch-screen on the Mercedes C200 is a breeze to use, with sharp inputs and great touch sensitivity. One of the key highlights of the display was the presence of AC controls at the bottom of the screen, which allowed for easy access. The screen is bright and crisp with the displayed information easy to read.

The integrated MBUX navigation is easy to use. However, we did find some landmarks in and around NCR missing from the maps. Despite the missing landmarks, we found ourselves using the integrated navigation system more than Apple CarPlay or Android Auto since information about terrain and traffic displayed in the maps was detailed. The vehicle also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The infotainment system comes with voice controls for functions like opening the sunroof, lowering the windows, and even controlling the AC settings. This comes in handy since the lack of physical buttons tends to force the driver to take their eyes off the road if they want to change things on the move.

A highlight of the system is “Car-to-X Communication,” or a system that allows vehicles from Mercedes to communicate with each other. The system came in handy when driving on open stretches as it would prompt the driver about upcoming sharp curves or undulations in the road.

The Central Display also houses controls for additional settings like drive modes, ambient lighting, parking assist, and audio and wing mirror settings.

Driver Display

The Driver display in the Mercedes C200 placed behind the steering wheel comes with its own settings. Functions on this display can be accessed by using the touch-sensitive controls mounted on the steering system.

The touch controls on the steering system, similar to those under the central display, take some getting used to. We found ourselves accidentally touching these buttons without seeking them out. However, that is subject to different driving styles.

The Driver Display is accurate and provides useful viewing angles. It is well lit and we did not face any problems when using it even on bright sunny days.

Apart from the usual tachometer and speedometer, the driver display can also be used with driver assist, navigation, and sports set-ups.

We found the driver assist mode to be the most useful when driving in city traffic as it provides valuable information and prompts for the driver when the car gets too close to vehicles ahead of it. It can also provide prompts for proximity, allowing the driver to easily manoeuvre through heavy traffic, and narrow lanes. It also comes in handy when parking in tight spots.

The navigation mode is impressive as it allows the driver to use the maps without taking their eyes off the road.

Other set-ups for the driver display include the Understated, Sport, and Classic looks.

Verdict

With its Central and Driver Display, integrated app voice commands, and a plethora of settings, the Mercedes C-Class is sure to bring a smile to the driver’s face. It is easy to get used to the set-up of the vehicle which actively provides valuable information about road and traffic conditions.

Voice commands are easy to use and the vehicle’s onboard system hardly ever misses commands. However, the only problem in an otherwise immaculate set-up is the touch-sensitive buttons. They take time to get used to and require the driver to take their eyes off the road. Despite good haptic feedback, we found ourselves depending more on the touch screen and voice commands to make changes on the go.

Overall, with a price tag of ₹57.20 lakh, the Mercedes C200 delivers a premium experience with excellent design and reliable quality.