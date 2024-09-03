ADVERTISEMENT

Tech market values fall on AI costs and recession fears

Published - September 03, 2024 09:17 am IST

Market values of major tech firms declined in August amid concerns over escalating artificial intelligence infrastructure costs and rising recession risks

Reuters

Amazon.com Inc.’s market value fell 4.5%, affected by slowing online sales [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Market values of major tech firms declined in August amid concerns over escalating artificial intelligence infrastructure costs and rising recession risks that would make the stocks particularly vulnerable during a market correction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Alphabet Inc’s Google lost 4.7% of market value as a slowdown in YouTube’s advertising sales fuelled concerns about its earnings. A U.S. judge’s ruling that Google had violated antitrust laws and the emergence of new competition from OpenAI, which is developing an AI-based search engine prototype, also contributed to its shares’ decline.

Amazon.com Inc.'s market value fell 4.5%, affected by slowing online sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla's market capitalisation fell 7.7% last month after weaker Q2 earnings and following the news that Canada planned a new 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The world's most valuable automaker started shipping Shanghai-made EV's to Canada last year and Ottawa's plans raised concerns about the potential profit impact of exporting from its higher-cost U.S. production base.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's market value fell in the last week of August by 7.7% to $2.92 trillion, after it projected third-quarter gross margins below market estimates and reported revenues that only met expectations, disappointing investors who were expecting a stronger performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ep12: ‘You always don’t need the very large language models’

Nvidia, which commands more than 80% of the AI chip market, stands in a unique position as both the largest enabler as well as beneficiary of surging AI development.

On a positive note, U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's market value surged nearly 20%, leading market gainers, driven by robust sales and the launch of a weight-loss drug that significantly reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in overweight adults.

Berkshire Hathaway's market value closed above $1 trillion for the first time at the end of August, reflecting investor confidence in the conglomerate that Warren Buffett built over nearly six decades into what many consider a proxy for the U.S. economy.

Meta's market value also climbed nearly 10% after it beat market expectations for its second-quarter revenues and forecast strong revenue growth in the July-September quarter, indicating that strong digital ad spending on its platforms could offset the costs of its AI investments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US