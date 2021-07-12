Tech Mahindra to launch blockchain-based system to track vaccine supply

Vaccine manufacturers can use the system to track inventory, vendor payments through Internet-of-Things (IoT) integration and smart contracts.

IT firm Tech Mahindra has said it will roll out a blockchain-based open source system to track vaccine supply chains worldwide.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Pune-based company has partnered with startup StaTwig to implement ‘VaccineLedger’ globally. “The partnership aims to roll out blockchain-based traceability solution for global vaccine supply chain transparency, predict and prevent failures in supply chains, including problems related to expired vaccines, stock out and counterfeiting,” the company said in a statement.

The blockchain-based application will build peer-to-peer bridges on current systems that support real-time data sharing, authentication and validation. Vaccine manufacturers can use the system to track inventory, vendor payments through Internet-of-Things (IoT) integration and smart contracts, according to the company.

The companies will work with vaccine researchers, governments, pharmaceutical companies, distributors and healthcare workers to understand various steps of the supply chain.

Also Read | British hospitals use blockchain to track COVID-19 vaccines

Tech Mahindra will also develop a mobile and web application that will support the requirements of manufacturers and state governments, it noted. The company did not reveal details of when the portal will be launched.

This partnership “will not only ensure safety and validity of vaccine supply but also help in adherence to complex regulatory requirements, set up by Drug Administration Authority in any country,” said Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader - APAC and EMEA, Tech Mahindra.