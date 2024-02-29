Tech and corporate-enabled aid puts vulnerable people’s data at risk: Report

February 29, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

More organisations are using technology to deliver aid even as tech companies share their tools during humanitarian crises, but these unequal partnerships put vulnerable people’s data at risk, according to a report released by Access Now in mid-February.

The digital advocacy group studied the protection gaps in humanitarian technology, such as the risks of Ukrainians using Starlink while at war with Russia or the dangers of UN branches sharing Rohingya people’s biometric data when they were facing genocide.

“The investigation revealed that at least 220 companies are engaged in more than 50 major humanitarian partnerships or initiatives, and that there are at least 14 membership-based platform brokering deals between the two sectors,” said the report, adding that the partnerships were “typically opaque” and allowed access to vulnerable people’s data, which could then be exploited by tech company agents.

Looking at Elon Musk-founded SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service Starlink, Access Now pointed out that the generous donation of Starlink terminals to Ukraine’s government at the start of Russia’s invasion needed to be scrutinised.

“Compared to other providers such as Viasat (that powered Ukraine before being outed by a cyberattack on February 24, an hour before the Russian invasion), Starlink is reportedly more resistant to cyberattacks and jamming, but not necessarily to hacking attempts,” said Access Now’s report, adding that there were concerns because Starlink - used for both military and civilian use cases - was easy to target.

The organisation recommended that tech companies delivering aid follow the ‘UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights’ and maintain the integrity and safety of the data they collected from vulnerable communities.

“Refrain from running unauthorized data training, manual analysis, or automated algorithmic processes on sensitive data or metadata coming from humanitarian-related activities,” noted Access Now.

