The Walkie Talkie app in teams that was announced by Microsoft two years back is now available on all iOS mobile devices like iPhones and iPads, and also in Android mobile devices.

Microsoft Teams can now help users find their misplaced device by sending audio notification.

"On top of using a GPS-powered map for locating a misplaced device with Microsoft Endpoint Manager, IT will soon be able to trigger an audio notification to help frontline workers easily find their misplaced device," Microsoft said in a release.

The technology company has also brought in some more new features in Teams.

When devices are enrolled in shared device mode, workers can easily sign out of all supported applications like Teams, Managed Home Screen, Workday, with a single tap on Android devices to make them ready for the next worker.

Workers can now have a comprehensive view of virtual appointments in one location, including real-time updates on wait times, queueing, missed appointments, and staffing delays.

This feature is aimed at the frontline workers and employees who are customer facing.

It provides an instant push-to-talk button for communication in the team. Users need to hold a button and release the button for everyone to listen. One has to tap the record button, record a message and send it.

The US-based company reckons that these features will help to reduce stress of the frontline workers who face continuous constraints, from labor shortages to supply chain disruptions.

They need technology that saves them time, helps them communicate more seamlessly, and maximises their efficiency when completing repetitive tasks, Microsoft said.