TCS inks multi-million dollar deal with Denmark’s Nuuday for cloud transformation

March 14, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

The multi-million-dollar agreement makes TCS responsible for Nuuday’s IT infrastructure and transitioning it to the TCS hybrid cloud, setting the stage for future innovations.

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has inked a significant agreement with Nuuday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has inked a significant agreement with Nuuday, Denmark-based digital connectivity and communications provider, to spearhead the company’s cloud transformation initiative.

This multi-million-dollar agreement involves TCS taking responsibility for Nuuday’s IT infrastructure and transitioning it to TCS’ hybrid cloud.

TCS will work to equip Nuuday with modern and secure infrastructure. Central to this transformation is TCS’ Infrastructure as a Service, which will facilitate deployment of an innovative hybrid cloud architecture.

This architecture will enable Nuuday to seamlessly distribute workloads between private and public clouds, enhancing agility and scalability.

Additionally, TCS will provide personalized digital workplace services leveraging its TCS Cognix platform, tailored to Nuuday’s specific requirements.

Related Topics

technology (general)

