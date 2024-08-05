Tata’s new ₹27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility in Assam to generate 27,000 jobs

Tata Group conducted “ground-breaking” ceremony of their ₹27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

In February this year, Tata announced that the government of India had approved a proposal by Tata Electronics to build a “state-of-the-art, greenfield semiconductor assembly and test facility” in Assam.

The investment outlay was ₹27,000 crores and the project is expected to generate over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

The new facility is expected to be operationalised by mid-2025.

“Tata Group is proud to spearhead the advanced electronics ecosystem in India under the visionary leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The innovation driven industry will propel Assam in the global electronics global supply chain ecosystem. Tata Group has strong ties with Assam and 60,000 employees of the Group are working here in various industries,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

The former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, thanked the residents of Assam, as the company also expressed its gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Ashwani Vaishnav for assisting in speeding up the project.

Some use cases for the facility and semiconductors chips include applications in the automotive industry, mobile devices, and AI.

The location in Assam was significant due to the proximity to green power, water supplies, and test hubs in Southeast Asian countries.

