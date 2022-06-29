Tata Motors partners with Japan’s Renesas to develop chip solutions
Tata Motors is India’s biggest manufacturer of electric cars
Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp and India’s Tata Motors have formed a strategic partnership to design, develop and manufacture semiconductor solutions for domestic and global markets, the companies said on Wednesday.
Renesas will collaborate with Tata Motors, India’s biggest manufacturer of electric cars, on developing “next-generation automotive electronics” to accelerate the growth of electric and connected vehicles, the companies said in a statement.
As part of the partnership, Renesas will also work with Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, on wireless network solutions including 5G. The products will initially be for India with an aim to expand to global markets.
