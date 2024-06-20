GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Motors launches digital marketplace for commercial vehicles 

Tata Motors launched Fleet Verse, a digital marketplace for its entire range of commercial vehicles 

Published - June 20, 2024 05:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tata Motors’ Fleet Verse provides a comprehensive digital marketplace for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. 

Tata Motors’ Fleet Verse provides a comprehensive digital marketplace for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tata Motors today launched Fleet Verse - a comprehensive digital marketplace for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.

Fleet Verse is designed to consolidate all aspects of commercial vehicle ownership onto a single platform. The platform features Smart Search Vehicle Discovery with advanced semantic search features that allow users to explore Tata Motors’ full range of commercial vehicles of 900+ models and 3000+ variants.

Users can also make use of the product configurator, which allows users to receive vehicle recommendations based on their business needs, applications, and choices.

Fleet Verse also features a 3D visualizer to view vehicle exteriors and interiors in realistic detail.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, the platform also offers vehicle online finance in partnership with major financiers. Users can also book their desired vehicles in a few easy clicks and get prioritized fulfillment, simplifying the acquisition process.

“We aim to streamline the commercial vehicle ownership experience, ensuring it’s fast, intelligent, safe, and reliable. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and enriched customer excellence, driving growth and convenience for both dealers and customers through digitalized value chains”, Bharat Bhushan, Head – of Digital Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said.

All transactions on Fleet Verse will be rendered through Tata Motors’ extensive pan-India dealership network, using a direct-to-dealer payment ecosystem.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.