Tata Motors launches digital marketplace for commercial vehicles 

Tata Motors today launched Fleet Verse - a comprehensive digital marketplace for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.

Fleet Verse is designed to consolidate all aspects of commercial vehicle ownership onto a single platform. The platform features Smart Search Vehicle Discovery with advanced semantic search features that allow users to explore Tata Motors’ full range of commercial vehicles of 900+ models and 3000+ variants.

Users can also make use of the product configurator, which allows users to receive vehicle recommendations based on their business needs, applications, and choices.

Fleet Verse also features a 3D visualizer to view vehicle exteriors and interiors in realistic detail.

Additionally, the platform also offers vehicle online finance in partnership with major financiers. Users can also book their desired vehicles in a few easy clicks and get prioritized fulfillment, simplifying the acquisition process.

“We aim to streamline the commercial vehicle ownership experience, ensuring it’s fast, intelligent, safe, and reliable. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and enriched customer excellence, driving growth and convenience for both dealers and customers through digitalized value chains”, Bharat Bhushan, Head – of Digital Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said.

All transactions on Fleet Verse will be rendered through Tata Motors’ extensive pan-India dealership network, using a direct-to-dealer payment ecosystem.