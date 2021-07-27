Tata Communications launches cloud platform for regulatory compliance

27 July 2021 13:32 IST

The platform is built on the company’s private cloud, and will enable international banks to meet the country’s data residency requirement when expanding footprint in India.

Tata Communications on Tuesday launched its financial cloud platform for organisations to meet data privacy and protection compliance defined by regulators of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The platform is built on the company’s private cloud, and will enable international banks to meet the country’s data residency requirement when expanding footprint in India.

Advertising

Advertising

The service will be supported by a transparent cloud model, and will enable BFSIs to launch advanced services with agility. The cloud command portal of the platform comes with an integrated dashboard for network, cloud and security services along with a personalised notification information enabled system.

The cloud platform will embed security for data, application, and perimeter to manage industry-specific cyber risks, it added.

“Financial institutions in India have significantly shifted to digital, providing highly personalised digital experience to their consumers with round-the-clock access to banking services through online platforms and mobile apps,” Rajesh Awasthi, AVP and Global Head, Managed Hosting and Cloud Services, Tata Communications, said in a statement.