Tata acquires Wistron’s iPhone making unit in India

October 27, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST

With this acquisition, Tata will start manufacturing iPhones for India and global markets

The Hindu Bureau

Tata acquires Wistron’s iPhone making unit in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Tata Companies has acquired 100% indirect stake in Wistron’s India iPhone manufacturing unit. The deal is estimated at $125 million. With this acquisition, Tata will start manufacturing iPhones for India and global markets.

“Wistron Corp. held a Board of Directors Meeting today and granted approval for its subsidiaries, SMS InfoComm (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Wistron Hong Kong Limited, to sign the Share Purchase Agreement with Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) for the sale of its 100% indirect stake in Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited (WMMI),” shared Wistron.

Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing unit is based in Karnataka.

“Upon confirmation and signature of the relevant agreements by both parties, the deal will proceed to obtain the necessary approvals. Following the completion of the transaction, Wistron will make the required announcements and filings in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” the company further mentioned in exchange filing.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Apple has contract manufacturers like Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron in India.

Now within just two and a half years, Tata Companies will start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from India, wrote Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS, IT, Government of India on X.

He also congratulated Tata for taking over Wistron operations.

