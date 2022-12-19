Taiwan probes TikTok for suspected illegal operations

December 19, 2022 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - TAIPEI

Taiwan's Liberty Times newspaper reported that TikTok owner ByteDance had set up a subsidiary on the island to tout for business, contravening Taiwanese law about Chinese social media platforms

Reuters

A file photo of the TikTok logo on a smartphone | Photo Credit: AP

Taiwan's government has opened a probe into Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok on suspicion of illegally operating a subsidiary on the island, and warned that the social media platform was being used by Beijing to spread disinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

TikTok, which is not widely used in Taiwan, has come under pressure mostly in the United States on concerns about China getting access to users’ personal data, which the company denies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement late on Sunday, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said that on December 9 a working group under the Cabinet had discovered that TikTok was suspected of "illegal commercial operations" in Taiwan.

Taiwan's Liberty Times newspaper reported that TikTok's owner, ByteDance, had set up a subsidiary on the island to tout for business, contravening Taiwanese law that Chinese social media platforms are not allowed commercial operations on the island.

The Mainland Affairs Council, responding to that report, said the Cabinet's working group had discovered that there was indeed a suspected breach of the law, and legal authorities were investigating.

"In recent years, the mainland side has used short video platforms like TikTok to carry out cognitive operations and infiltration against other countries, and there is a high risk the Chinese government is collecting users' personal information," it added.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan prohibits a wide range of Chinese business operations on the island from social media platforms to its highly valued chip manufacturing industry.

Taiwan has already banned government departments from using Chinese apps like TikTok, the council said.

Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta Platforms , are the most widely used social media platforms in Taiwan. TikTok trailed its peers in Taiwan but is becoming increasingly popular among the youth, according to market researcher companies.

ALSO READ
Amazon to roll out TikTok-like shopping experience in social commerce push

Taiwan has long complained that China uses social media to spread disinformation on the island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

In 2019, Taiwan passed an anti-infiltration law, part of a years-long effort to combat what many in Taiwan see as Chinese efforts to influence politics and the democratic process, through illicit funding of politicians and the media and other methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US