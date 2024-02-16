ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC stock surges after Morgan Stanley raises price target on Nvidia

February 16, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - HONG KONG

Taiwan's Taiex benchmark index jumped 3% to a record high on Thursday, buoyed by a surge in the share price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's biggest maker of computer chips

AP

Taiwan’s Taiex benchmark index jumped 3% to a record high. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan’s Taiex benchmark index jumped 3% to a record high on Thursday, buoyed by a surge in the share price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s biggest maker of computer chips.

The leap came after Morgan Stanley analysts raised their price target on Nvidia, which designs chips that are manufactured by TSMC, to $750 from $603, citing an increase in demand for artificial intelligence chips.

TSMC is the main manufacturer for Nvidia chips. Its stock price jumped as much as 9.8% after trading resumed following the Lunar New Year break.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Near-term growth remains very strong,” analysts said in the Nvidia note.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Last week, TSMC reported a 7.9% increase in revenue and projected a growth in sales of at least 8%, between $18 billion to $18.8 billion, for its quarter that ends in March.

The stock pared down in the afternoon but was still up about 7.9% Thursday afternoon, trading at 697 New Taiwan dollars.

Nvidia has benefited greatly from the boom in artificial intelligence, amid strong demand for AI chips that are used to run generative AI models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US